Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: STX, COO, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX), where a total volume of 9,738 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 973,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 3,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) options are showing a volume of 1,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 147,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of COO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,800 underlying shares of COO. Below is a chart showing COO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 61,637 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 8,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

