Markets
STX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: STX, COO, XOM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX), where a total volume of 9,738 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 973,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 3,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) options are showing a volume of 1,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 147,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of COO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,800 underlying shares of COO. Below is a chart showing COO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 61,637 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 8,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STX options, COO options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STX COO XOM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular