Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: STNE, ATVI, NCMI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE), where a total of 19,924 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.5% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 7,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,000 underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 52,753 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.7% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 23,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And National CineMedia Inc (Symbol: NCMI) saw options trading volume of 3,958 contracts, representing approximately 395,800 underlying shares or approximately 76.5% of NCMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,200 underlying shares of NCMI. Below is a chart showing NCMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STNE options, ATVI options, or NCMI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.