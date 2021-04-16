Markets
STAY

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: STAY, BIIB, TTC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Extended Stay America Inc (Symbol: STAY), where a total volume of 30,457 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.6% of STAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.65 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 15,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of STAY. Below is a chart showing STAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 7,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 768,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) saw options trading volume of 3,909 contracts, representing approximately 390,900 underlying shares or approximately 76.6% of TTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,000 underlying shares of TTC. Below is a chart showing TTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STAY options, BIIB options, or TTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STAY BIIB TTC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular