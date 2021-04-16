Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: STAY, BIIB, TTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Extended Stay America Inc (Symbol: STAY), where a total volume of 30,457 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.6% of STAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.65 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 15,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of STAY. Below is a chart showing STAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.65 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 7,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 768,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) saw options trading volume of 3,909 contracts, representing approximately 390,900 underlying shares or approximately 76.6% of TTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,000 underlying shares of TTC. Below is a chart showing TTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

