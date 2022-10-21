Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: STAA, RELY, HBNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA), where a total of 2,572 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 257,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.3% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 394,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Remitly Global Inc (Symbol: RELY) options are showing a volume of 5,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 560,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of RELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 901,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,600 underlying shares of RELY. Below is a chart showing RELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Horizon Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HBNC) options are showing a volume of 936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 93,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of HBNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,100 underlying shares of HBNC. Below is a chart showing HBNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
