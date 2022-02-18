Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: STAA, KPTI, QDEL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA), where a total volume of 5,475 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 547,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.1% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KPTI) options are showing a volume of 36,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.9% of KPTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 11,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KPTI. Below is a chart showing KPTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) options are showing a volume of 6,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 667,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.5% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,100 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
