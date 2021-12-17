Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SSTK, TXRH, TEAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), where a total volume of 5,049 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 504,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 184.5% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,600 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) options are showing a volume of 16,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170.1% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 988,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,100 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 17,192 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.2% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,300 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

