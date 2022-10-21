Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SSD, WFC, MCRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD), where a total of 939 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 93,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of SSD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 199,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,200 underlying shares of SSD. Below is a chart showing SSD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 91,418 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 11,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) options are showing a volume of 305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of MCRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 84 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,400 underlying shares of MCRI. Below is a chart showing MCRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SSD options, WFC options, or MCRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.