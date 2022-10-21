Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SSD, WFC, MCRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD), where a total of 939 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 93,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of SSD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 199,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,200 underlying shares of SSD. Below is a chart showing SSD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 91,418 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 11,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) options are showing a volume of 305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of MCRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 84 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,400 underlying shares of MCRI. Below is a chart showing MCRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

