Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SRPT, VBTX, TECD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 3,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 381,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX) saw options trading volume of 1,979 contracts, representing approximately 197,900 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of VBTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,400 underlying shares of VBTX. Below is a chart showing VBTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tech Data Corp. (Symbol: TECD) options are showing a volume of 4,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 424,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of TECD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 843,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of TECD. Below is a chart showing TECD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

