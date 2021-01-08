Markets
SRPT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SRPT, TTD, ROKU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 78,297 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 762.7% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,600 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 31,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 339.4% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 152,067 contracts, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares or approximately 282.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 21,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, TTD options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRPT TTD ROKU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular