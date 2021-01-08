Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SRPT, TTD, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 78,297 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 762.7% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,600 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 31,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 339.4% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 152,067 contracts, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares or approximately 282.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 21,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, TTD options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

