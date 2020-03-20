Markets
SQ

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SQ, GS, AVGO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 85,936 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 27, 2020, with 4,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,700 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 26,724 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 21,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, GS options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQ GS AVGO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular