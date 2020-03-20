Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SQ, GS, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 85,936 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 27, 2020, with 4,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,700 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 26,724 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 21,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, GS options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

