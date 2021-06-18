Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SQ, C, INOV

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 137,602 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 154.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 17,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 304,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70.50 strike call option expiring July 09, 2021, with 35,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Inovalon Holdings Inc (Symbol: INOV) saw options trading volume of 6,491 contracts, representing approximately 649,100 underlying shares or approximately 140.7% of INOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 3,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,000 underlying shares of INOV. Below is a chart showing INOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

SQ C INOV

Stocks Options

