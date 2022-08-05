Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPWR, RDFN, GH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR), where a total volume of 17,412 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) options are showing a volume of 13,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,900 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH) options are showing a volume of 5,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 533,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 979,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,100 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPWR options, RDFN options, or GH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

