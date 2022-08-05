Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPWR, RDFN, GH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR), where a total volume of 17,412 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) options are showing a volume of 13,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,900 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH) options are showing a volume of 5,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 533,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 979,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,100 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPWR options, RDFN options, or GH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.