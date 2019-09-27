Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPWR, AMAT, REAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR), where a total volume of 13,280 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 6,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,500 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 34,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And The RealReal Inc (Symbol: REAL) options are showing a volume of 7,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 716,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of REAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,200 underlying shares of REAL. Below is a chart showing REAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPWR options, AMAT options, or REAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

