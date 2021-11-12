Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPOT, DOCN, BW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 9,123 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 912,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 1,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) saw options trading volume of 9,216 contracts, representing approximately 921,600 underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,700 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (Symbol: BW) saw options trading volume of 4,027 contracts, representing approximately 402,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of BW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 692,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,600 underlying shares of BW. Below is a chart showing BW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

