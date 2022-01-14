Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPOT, AXSM, PTON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 8,338 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 833,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 3,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 324,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 458,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 114,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring January 14, 2022, with 8,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 846,800 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, AXSM options, or PTON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
