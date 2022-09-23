Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPLK, KR, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 14,210 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 33,006 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 4,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,300 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,992 contracts, representing approximately 399,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 794,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPLK options, KR options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

