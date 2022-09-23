Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPLK, KR, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 14,210 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 33,006 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 4,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,300 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,992 contracts, representing approximately 399,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 794,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPLK options, KR options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.