Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPLK, CC, AMCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total of 74,957 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 519.7% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 5,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,500 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) options are showing a volume of 51,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 206.8% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 19,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Networks Inc (Symbol: AMCX) options are showing a volume of 12,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180.5% of AMCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 668,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 10,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMCX. Below is a chart showing AMCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPLK options, CC options, or AMCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

