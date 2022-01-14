Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPG, XLNX, POOL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total of 8,848 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 884,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,400 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 14,690 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) options are showing a volume of 1,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 156,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,500 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

