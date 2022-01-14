Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPG, XLNX, POOL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total of 8,848 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 884,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,400 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 14,690 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) options are showing a volume of 1,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 156,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,500 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPG options, XLNX options, or POOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.