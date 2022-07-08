Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPB, LRCX, HD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total of 1,731 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 275,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 8,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 814,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 25,370 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 8,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 891,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

