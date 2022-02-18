Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPB, FUBO, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total of 4,449 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 444,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.5% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 631,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,100 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 76,664 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 11,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 27,937 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,900 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPB options, FUBO options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.