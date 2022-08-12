Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPB, FSLR, LQDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total volume of 7,029 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 702,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 160.1% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 439,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,600 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 39,148 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 118.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 28,174 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,800 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

