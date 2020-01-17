Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SO, LH, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southern Company (Symbol: SO), where a total volume of 26,230 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.9% of SO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 7,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,600 underlying shares of SO. Below is a chart showing SO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) saw options trading volume of 3,751 contracts, representing approximately 375,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,600 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 3,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 329,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,500 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

