Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNPS, ATVI, LEG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), where a total volume of 3,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 390,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 890,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 30, 2021, with 1,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,900 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 17,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94.50 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,600 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) saw options trading volume of 2,406 contracts, representing approximately 240,600 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of LEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of LEG. Below is a chart showing LEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNPS options, ATVI options, or LEG options

