Markets
SNPS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNPS, ATVI, LEG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), where a total volume of 3,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 390,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 890,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 30, 2021, with 1,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,900 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 17,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94.50 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,600 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) saw options trading volume of 2,406 contracts, representing approximately 240,600 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of LEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of LEG. Below is a chart showing LEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNPS options, ATVI options, or LEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNPS ATVI LEG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular