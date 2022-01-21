Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SKYW, HAS, CFX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW), where a total of 4,628 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 462,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 174.5% of SKYW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 265,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of SKYW. Below is a chart showing SKYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 11,258 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 151.6% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,700 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX) saw options trading volume of 16,082 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 150.4% of CFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of CFX. Below is a chart showing CFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SKYW options, HAS options, or CFX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.