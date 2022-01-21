Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SKYW, HAS, CFX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW), where a total of 4,628 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 462,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 174.5% of SKYW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 265,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of SKYW. Below is a chart showing SKYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 11,258 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 151.6% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,700 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX) saw options trading volume of 16,082 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 150.4% of CFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of CFX. Below is a chart showing CFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

