Markets
SIVB

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SIVB, RCL, WDC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB), where a total of 2,323 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 232,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 436,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 18,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 24,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51.50 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 3,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,700 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SIVB options, RCL options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIVB RCL WDC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular