Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SIVB, RCL, WDC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB), where a total of 2,323 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 232,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 436,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 18,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 24,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51.50 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 3,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,700 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51.50 strike highlighted in orange:

