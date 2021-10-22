Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SIVB, NEM, LMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB), where a total volume of 1,695 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 169,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,800 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 28,435 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 6,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,800 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 5,264 contracts, representing approximately 526,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,000 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

