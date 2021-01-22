Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SI, MU, ENVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI), where a total volume of 5,603 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 560,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,800 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 94,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 12,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enova International Inc (Symbol: ENVA) options are showing a volume of 1,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 172,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of ENVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ENVA. Below is a chart showing ENVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

