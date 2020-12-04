Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SHW, AWK, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), where a total of 2,607 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 503,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,400 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) saw options trading volume of 4,541 contracts, representing approximately 454,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of AWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 884,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,600 underlying shares of AWK. Below is a chart showing AWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 44,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 12,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SHW options, AWK options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

