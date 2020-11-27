Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SHAK, WSM, PEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total of 4,074 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 407,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 926,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,400 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) saw options trading volume of 6,909 contracts, representing approximately 690,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 3,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,700 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) options are showing a volume of 2,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 239,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 554,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,200 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

