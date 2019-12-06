Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SGMS, FB, GCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scientific Games Corp (Symbol: SGMS), where a total volume of 13,373 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 137.9% of SGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 969,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,400 underlying shares of SGMS. Below is a chart showing SGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 139,398 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 115.9% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 17,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO) saw options trading volume of 2,902 contracts, representing approximately 290,200 underlying shares or approximately 114.6% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,700 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

