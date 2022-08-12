Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SGEN, ABBV, BAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total of 6,124 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 612,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.8% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 889,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,400 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 37,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 14,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 246,107 contracts, representing approximately 24.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 19,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SGEN options, ABBV options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
