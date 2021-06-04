Markets
SCOR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SCOR, CC, PYPL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in comScore Inc (Symbol: SCOR), where a total volume of 2,506 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 250,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of SCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,900 underlying shares of SCOR. Below is a chart showing SCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) saw options trading volume of 5,736 contracts, representing approximately 573,600 underlying shares or approximately 48% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 34,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 2,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SCOR options, CC options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCOR CC PYPL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular