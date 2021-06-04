Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SCOR, CC, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in comScore Inc (Symbol: SCOR), where a total volume of 2,506 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 250,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of SCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,900 underlying shares of SCOR. Below is a chart showing SCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) saw options trading volume of 5,736 contracts, representing approximately 573,600 underlying shares or approximately 48% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 34,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 2,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

