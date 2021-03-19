Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SCHN, JNJ, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: SCHN), where a total volume of 1,290 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 129,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.6% of SCHN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,000 underlying shares of SCHN. Below is a chart showing SCHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 31,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,600 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 81,484 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 12,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SCHN options, JNJ options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.