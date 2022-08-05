Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, OPEN, CLNE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 41,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 6,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,600 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:
Opendoor Technologies Inc (Symbol: OPEN) options are showing a volume of 108,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of OPEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 13,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OPEN. Below is a chart showing OPEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Symbol: CLNE) options are showing a volume of 16,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of CLNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,300 underlying shares of CLNE. Below is a chart showing CLNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, OPEN options, or CLNE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
