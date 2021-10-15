Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, NUE, TECH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 24,290 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 15,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,600 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) saw options trading volume of 1,074 contracts, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of TECH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 242,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,200 underlying shares of TECH. Below is a chart showing TECH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

