Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, EHTH, YELP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 26,260 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH) options are showing a volume of 4,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of EHTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 924,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,000 underlying shares of EHTH. Below is a chart showing EHTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) saw options trading volume of 3,765 contracts, representing approximately 376,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 825,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

