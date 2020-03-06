Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAVE, ALK, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total volume of 11,840 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) options are showing a volume of 8,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,100 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 18,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 4,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

