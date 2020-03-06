Markets
SAVE

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAVE, ALK, MCD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total volume of 11,840 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) options are showing a volume of 8,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,100 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 18,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 4,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAVE options, ALK options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAVE ALK MCD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular