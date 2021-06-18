Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SATS, VAC, RGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS), where a total of 4,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 430,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.1% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 494,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,200 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) options are showing a volume of 3,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 315,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.3% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 1,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 141,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.4% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 166,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

