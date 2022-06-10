Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAM, PTEN, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total volume of 663 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 66,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,300 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) options are showing a volume of 15,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 9,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,000 underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 33,256 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,800 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
