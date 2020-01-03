Markets
SAM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAM, MSFT, COHR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total volume of 796 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 79,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.7% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 95,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 174,864 contracts, representing approximately 17.5 million underlying shares or approximately 83% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 18,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR) saw options trading volume of 1,675 contracts, representing approximately 167,500 underlying shares or approximately 82.6% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAM options, MSFT options, or COHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAM MSFT COHR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular