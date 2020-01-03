Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAM, MSFT, COHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total volume of 796 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 79,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.7% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 95,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 174,864 contracts, representing approximately 17.5 million underlying shares or approximately 83% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 18,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR) saw options trading volume of 1,675 contracts, representing approximately 167,500 underlying shares or approximately 82.6% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAM options, MSFT options, or COHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.