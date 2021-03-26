Markets
SAIC

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAIC, ATVI, OLN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), where a total volume of 3,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 304,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of SAIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 453,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,100 underlying shares of SAIC. Below is a chart showing SAIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 35,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,400 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) saw options trading volume of 10,812 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of OLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares of OLN. Below is a chart showing OLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAIC options, ATVI options, or OLN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAIC ATVI OLN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular