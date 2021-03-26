Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAIC, ATVI, OLN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), where a total volume of 3,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 304,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of SAIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 453,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,100 underlying shares of SAIC. Below is a chart showing SAIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 35,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,400 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) saw options trading volume of 10,812 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of OLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares of OLN. Below is a chart showing OLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

