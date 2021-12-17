Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAIA, GT, IRTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA), where a total volume of 1,667 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 166,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.1% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,800 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) saw options trading volume of 22,880 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,500 underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) saw options trading volume of 2,263 contracts, representing approximately 226,300 underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

