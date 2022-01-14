Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAIA, AAPL, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA), where a total of 4,632 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 463,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 173.3% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 267,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 93.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 14, 2022, with 107,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 25,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
