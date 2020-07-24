Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAFE, AMBA, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE), where a total of 800 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of SAFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 163,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of SAFE. Below is a chart showing SAFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 2,073 contracts, representing approximately 207,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 14,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAFE options, AMBA options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

