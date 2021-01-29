Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SABR, W, BWA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR), where a total of 31,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 12,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 10,670 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) options are showing a volume of 11,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of BWA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,200 underlying shares of BWA. Below is a chart showing BWA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

