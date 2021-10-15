Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RVLV, TRTN, MRNS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Revolve Group Inc (Symbol: RVLV), where a total volume of 5,551 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 555,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.1% of RVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 719,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares of RVLV. Below is a chart showing RVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) saw options trading volume of 2,934 contracts, representing approximately 293,400 underlying shares or approximately 72.8% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MRNS) options are showing a volume of 1,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 140,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of MRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 199,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,800 underlying shares of MRNS. Below is a chart showing MRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

