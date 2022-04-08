Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ROKU, CUZ, CCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 27,070 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 2,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,900 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ) options are showing a volume of 4,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of CUZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 773,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of CUZ. Below is a chart showing CUZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 183,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 18,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
