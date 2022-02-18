Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RNG, WYNN, MATX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total of 7,837 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 783,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.4% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 24,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) options are showing a volume of 3,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 352,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,100 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

