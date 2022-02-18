Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RNG, WYNN, MATX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total of 7,837 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 783,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.4% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 24,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) options are showing a volume of 3,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 352,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,100 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RNG options, WYNN options, or MATX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.