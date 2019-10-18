Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RNG, RPD, IONS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total volume of 8,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 803,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) saw options trading volume of 2,649 contracts, representing approximately 264,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,300 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS) saw options trading volume of 4,829 contracts, representing approximately 482,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of IONS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 994,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of IONS. Below is a chart showing IONS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RNG options, RPD options, or IONS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

