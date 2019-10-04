Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RNG, GEO, DY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total volume of 9,809 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 980,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.4% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 842,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,400 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 9,884 contracts, representing approximately 988,400 underlying shares or approximately 96.6% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,600 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) saw options trading volume of 3,201 contracts, representing approximately 320,100 underlying shares or approximately 95.1% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,900 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

